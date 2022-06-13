Videos show fans booing rapper Skusta Clee and chanting “cheater” at Aurora Music Festival

Ex Battalion producer-rapper Skusta Clee, who has been in tabloid headlines recently over accusations he cheated on his ex-partner, faced a less than welcoming reception at the 2022 Aurora Music Festival last week.

The Filipino rapper took to the stage on June 10 to the sound of resounding boos and attendees yelling “cheater” at him, according to videos taken by audience members. They also show the crowd raising their middle fingers at the rapper while an altered version of his hit song ‘Zebbiana’, which was originally a tribute to his former partner, the YouTube personality Zeinab Harake, also went viral.

skusta clee fanchant: "boo" "CHEATER!! CHEATER!!" aurora 2022 best crowd 💅 pic.twitter.com/r84u3pQPUs — 🍑 (@FEARLESSBOBOHUN) June 10, 2022

Boo chant during skusta clee performance pic.twitter.com/WSguAwmQUr — Ajujuju (@antonioxanlas14) June 10, 2022

The Aurora Crowd on Skusta Clee's set. 💅💅💅 pic.twitter.com/4UGhBFEyM7 — that girl; ⍟ ⎊ (@genevevecaren) June 10, 2022

Skusta clee fanchant: ahm deserve 🤗 ctto pic.twitter.com/z8ybeweOhd — yona_xii (@yonaashii_) June 11, 2022

Just a day prior to his set at Aurora Music Festival, Skusta Clee released the song ‘Gaga’ with Flow G and Yuridope, which several netizens interpreted as an attack on his former partner due to a line in Skusta’s verse, “Kung kailan ka nawala saka ako pinagapala”: “When you’re gone then I’m blessed.”

The lyric video has racked up over 1.5million views, with reactions to the single that have been largely negative: YouTube commenters have told Skusta Clee that the single is a “reflection of who you are” and that called the participation of Yuridope and Flow G “the real definition of ‘your boyfriend’s friends are not your friends'”.

Skusta Clee has come under fire since Harake claimed last month that the rapper made a “brutal” confession of infidelity. Harake, who has one child with Skusta Clee, alleged that he had cheated on her during her second pregnancy, which ended in a miscarriage.

Skusta Clee was last heard on rapper Gloc-9‘s most recent single ‘Confession’, a Latin-guitar-influenced track that marks their second recent collaboration, as Gloc-9 made an appearance in Skusta Clee’s single ‘Karma’ in early November last year.