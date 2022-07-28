Vietnamese music festival Hay Fest announces lineup, Blue and A1 to headline

Vietnamese music festival Hay Fest has announced their lineup for this year’s event, which includes headlining sets from iconic boy bands such as Blue and A1.

Hay Fest, which is also dubbed as a ‘glamping music festival’ is scheduled to take place on August 6 at the Yen So Park in Hanoi, Vietnam. On the festival’s website, it indicates that the full lineup will be composed of 18 international and Vietnamese acts.

As of right now, only 15 acts have been announced, and they are: Blue, The Moffatts – MTL, A1, 911, Ngot, Da Lab, Chillies, Hoàng Dung, Tiên Tiên, Trang, Tùng, GiGi Huong Giang, Kodeine, Mike Hao and Duy Tuan.

Tickets prices start at VND399,000 for one general admission ticket, and go up to VND6,800,000 for a combo deal of 10 tickets. For the full ticket prices and to purchase them, head over to the festival’s website here.

Blue shared via an Instagram post that “two years ago we almost made it to Vietnam but the pandemic got in the way. That changes next month as we roll into Hanoi for the Hayfest on Saturday 6 August 2022.”

Hay Fest is one of the many festivals that are happening in the second-half of the year in Southeast Asia. In September, We The Fest will return to Jakarta, while Thailand’s Wonderfruit and Singapore’s ZoukOut take place in December. Check out NME’s live music festival and concert guide for the region here.