Vietnamese rapper Suboi announces new album, ‘NO-NÊ’

Vietnamese rapper Suboi has announced a new album, ‘NO-NÊ’.

The record will be her first in seven years, following ‘RUN’, which was released in 2014. ‘NO-NÊ’ is due for release on July 15.

Suboi, often touted as the “queen of hip-hop” in Vietnam, made the announcement on her Facebook page on Sunday night (June 20). She revealed to fans that the songs were written in a “transitional time”, as translated by HipHopDX.

“Hi loves, my new ALBUM ‘NO-NÊ’ is coming out on July 15!” she wrote. “This album is very special to me and it took a while, I wrote these songs in such a transitional time and for that, I want to express fully and to talk to you all! I hope you will feel it too!! It’s coming soooo close my loves!!”

ALBUM “NO-NÊ” ra mắt ngày 15/07 tình yêu ơi!🦋Một cái album đầy tiếng nhạc lòng mà trước giờ Suboi… Posted by Suboi on Sunday, June 20, 2021

Little about the album has been confirmed, although Apple Music shows its tracklist features 10 songs, including previous singles ‘Cho Không’, ‘N-Sao?’, and ‘Bet On Me’.

In April, Suboi performed ‘N-Sao?’ at the Vietnamese Rap All Star Concert, which was staged at the Sài Gòn Exhibition and Convention Center and was broadcast on channel HTV2. Watch her performance below (from 1:11:04 onwards).

The concert featured contestants from season one of reality TV show Rap Viet, a competition that pits Vietnam’s rap upstarts in a head-to-head battle for the winning spot. Suboi served as a judge for its debut season in 2020.

According to Tienphong News, the show commenced auditions for a second season earlier this year, but Suboi will not be returning for undisclosed reasons.

Suboi released her debut album ‘WALK’ in 2010, showcasing a rap style that blended English and Vietnamese lyrics.