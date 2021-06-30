Vietnamese rapper Suboi drops fierce new single ‘Sickerrr’

Vietnamese hip-hop artist Suboi has released a new single, ‘Sickerrr’.

The track arrived on streaming platforms on Tuesday, June 29. ‘Sickerrr’ is set to feature on her upcoming album, ‘NO-NÊ’, which will be released on July 15.

‘Sickerrr’ starts off slow with traditional Vietnamese instrumentation and hints of bass and synths before Suboi enters with her first verse against sparse percussion and low bass rumbles.

By the time the first chorus wraps up, sirens blare and synths, reggae-tinged guitar and more electronic beats are introduced to the track, upping the ante.

Listen to ‘Sickerrr’ below.

In an Instagram post announcing the release of ‘Sickerrr’, Suboi described the track as the “first flavor” of her upcoming album, which will feature three previously released singles.

The 10-track record will feature 2018’s ’N-Sao’, 2019’s ‘Bet On Me’ and ‘Cho Không’. The rest of the album’s track list has not yet been revealed.

Suboi first announced ‘NO-NÊ’ earlier this month and said that the album is “very special” as the songs were written “in such a transitional time”.

‘NO-NÊ’ will be her first album in seven years following ‘RUN’, which was released in 2014. Suboi also released a three-track EP entitled ‘2.7’ in 2017. Earlier this year, Suboi collaborated with fellow Vietnamese rapper Rhymastic for ‘Cả Ngàn Lời Chúc’.