Vietnam’s Jack wins Best Southeast Asia Act at 2020 MTV EMAs

Vietnamese artist Jack has won the Best Southeast Asia Act category at the 2020 MTV European Music Awards (EMAs), the network announced this morning (November 9).

The 23-year-old beat out his fellow nominees Ben&Ben (Philippines), Agnez Mo (Indonesia), Benjamin Kheng (Singapore), K-Clique (Malaysia) and Violette Wautier (Thailand) to the win.

The nominees in the Best Southeast Asia Act were announced a month ago, with the winner decided through fan voting.

Jack, real name Trịnh Trần Phương Tuấn, accepted the award with a pre-recorded video, in which he thanked his parents, crew and fanbase, who are known as Dom Dom family.

Addressing his fans, he said, “I am so proud of all of you. I could not have achieved the honour of this award if it weren’t for all of you. Stay safe, stay healthy. See you soon!”

Watch his speech here:

BIG CONGRATS to Jack from Vietnam 🇻🇳 who wins the #MTVEMA for Best Southeast Asia Act! 🎉🔥😻 He gives his thanks to his parents, Dom Dom fam & crew. Tune in to MTV Asia to watch the full show, Monday November 9 at 8:50pm (SG/MY/PH)! 🤩 #JackVietnam https://t.co/3Oc9Wvozhh pic.twitter.com/tz1xVa4xD9 — MTV Asia (@mtvasia) November 9, 2020

This year’s MTV EMAs aired on November 8 in Europe, but those in Asia can view the event tonight on MTV Asia at 8.50pm (Singapore, Malaysia, and Philippines time).

MTV’s EMAs added the Best Southeast Asia Act category in 2013, with past winners including Vietnamese singer Mỹ Tâm, Filipino singer Sarah Geronimo, Malaysian rapper Joe Flizzow, Singaporean singer Jasmine Sokko and more.

This year’s EMAs saw BTS take home four awards, including Best Group and Best Song for ‘Dynamite’. Lady Gaga, who received most nominations with seven, took home the Best Artist prize.