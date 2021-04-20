Villagers announce new album ‘Fever Dreams’ with single ‘The First Day’

Villagers have announced details of a new album and shared its first single – watch the new video for ‘The First Day’ below.

Conor O’Brien’s fifth album, ‘Fever Dreams’, is set to be released on August 20, and follows 2018’s ‘The Art Of Pretending To Swim’.

Speaking of the creation of the new album, O’Brien said: “I had an urge to write something that was as generous to the listener as it was to myself. Sometimes the most delirious states can produce the most ecstatic, euphoric and escapist dreams.”

New single ‘The First Day’ comes complete with its own video directed by Daniel Brereton, who said: “The whole process was pretty collaborative with Conor. I think we both imagined a floatiness to the video, and obviously the title conjures up a lot of imagery and ideas, ‘The first day of the rest of your life’. What does that look like? How does that feel?

“We were very lucky to shoot on film and have great casting and styling. Shooting during a pandemic is not easy, so I feel fortunate that we got to make it happen.”

Alongside news of the album, Villagers have confirmed details of a UK tour for later this year.

The run of dates begin in Glasgow on October 12, before finishing up nine days later in London at the Roundhouse.

See Villagers’ new 2021 tour dates, alongside the artwork and tracklist for ‘Fever Dreams’, below.

OCTOBER 2021

12 – Glasgow, SWG3

13 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

15 – Manchester, Albert Hall

16 – Bristol, SWX

17 – Cambridge, Junction

18 – Birmingham, Glee Club

20 – Brighton, Chalk

21 – London, Roundhouse

1. Something Bigger

2. The First Day

3. Song In Seven

4. So Simpatico

5. Momentarily

6. Circles In The Firing Line

7. Restless Endeavour

8. Full Faith In Providence

9. Fever Dreams

10. Deep In My Heart

Reviewing Villagers’ last album ‘The Art Of Pretending To Swim’ upon its release in 2018, NME wrote: “Villagers’ 2010 debut ‘Becoming A Jackal’ came out at a time where acoustic guitar music was in vogue and the charts were flooded with the likes of Mumford and Sons, Ed Sheeran and Ben Howard.

“Eight years on, singer-songwriter Conor O’Brien has proved he’s not a one-trick pony, capable of making more than just dainty guitar music. ‘The Art Of Pretending To Swim’ is the band’s most ambitious record to date.”