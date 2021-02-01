Vince Staples reflects on working with SOPHIE on ‘Big Fish Theory’

Vince Staples has reflected on working with the late SOPHIE on his album ‘Big Fish Theory’.

The rapper paid tribute to the artist and producer after SOPHIE’s death was confirmed on Saturday (January 30).

In a statement, SOPHIE’s family wrote: “Tragically our beautiful SOPHIE passed away this morning after a terrible accident. True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us.”

Staples paid tribute to SOPHIE on Saturday as he reflected on working with the artist on his acclaimed 2017 album ‘Big Fish Theory’. SOPHIE co-wrote and produced the tracks ‘Yeah Right’ and ‘Samo’.

“Can’t even be sad cause cuh would look at me like I was crazy lol,” Staples wrote in the first of four tweets paying tribute to SOPHIE.

“Sophie was different you ain’t never seen somebody in the studio smoking a cigarette in a leather bubble jacket just making beats not saying one word,” he continued.

“And don’t let the verse be deep or heartfelt cause she stopping the computer and walking outside until you get bacc on some gangsta shit.”

Staples also recalled how SOPHIE “walked in the studio unannounced wearing Mickey Mouse ears on the way home from Disneyland with @JIMMYEDGAR like ‘he has something for you’ played ‘745’ took a water bottle and left”.

“Ima miss the homie.”

Among the other artists to pay tribute to SOPHIE over the weekend was Christine and the Queens, who hailed SOPHIE as “a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference”.

“[SOPHIE] rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman. I can’t believe she is gone,” Christine wrote.

“We need to honour and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers.”