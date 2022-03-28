Listen to Vince Staples’ new single ‘Rose Street’

Vince Staples has shared his latest single ‘Rose Street’ – you can hear the track below.

The song is the next preview of the Long Beach rapper’s forthcoming new album ‘Ramona Park Broke My Heart’, which is set for release on April 8 via Blacksmith Recordings and Motown Records UK.

Following on from the record’s first single ‘Magic’, which arrived last month, Staples has now shared ‘Rose Street’.

The track is being accompanied by a short video (directed by the rapper with C. Blacksmith) which stars Staples, who the camera eventually pans in on after a sweeping shot across a beach. You can watch Staples’ video for ‘Rose Street below’.

Speaking about the title of his upcoming new album, which is dedicated to the Ramona Park neighbourhood of Long Beach, CA where the rapper grew up, Staples recently said: “It’s symbolic of home. And everyone has a home.

“Even though it’s very personal to me, everyone can relate to it. That’s why I thought it would work for this chapter.”

Explaining that ‘Ramona Park Broke My Heart’ and 2021’s ‘Vince Staples’ were recorded somewhat concurrently, Staples added: “There’s a direct correlation. They were kind of created at the same time. I was in a similar state of mind.

“I’m still working through things and the questions that life poses. This album will make even more sense if you heard the previous one. This one has more answers.”

