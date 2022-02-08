Violette Wautier and STAMP rewind time in ‘Nobody Knows’ music video

Violette Wautier and STAMP have shared a new music video for their latest collaborative effort, a Thai version of the song ’Nobody Knows’.

In the music video for ‘Nobody Knows’, uploaded onto YouTube on Monday (February 7), Wautier and STAMP drive backwards in a car, turning back time in order to cling onto the last moments they have with each other. The video also features scenes from the upcoming Thai film, One For The Road, which features ‘Nobody Knows’ on its soundtrack.

Watch the music video for ‘Nobody Knows’ below.

The video for the track was filmed in reverse, with Wautier and STAMP having to learn to sing the lyrics ‘backwards’, Wautier revealed on Instagram.

The Thai recording of ‘Nobody Knows’ follows the release of its English version, which dropped on December 31 and featured STAMP and Christopher Chu.

Prior to ‘Nobody Knows’, Violette Wautier and STAMP have collaborated on two other tracks – 2018’s ‘Sweet Dreams, Shy Kiss’ and 2020’s ‘Heartbeat’.

Besides performing on the film’s soundtrack, Wautier also appears in One For The Road in a minor role.

One For The Road is slated for domestic release in Thailand on February 10, over a year after it premiered and won a jury prize at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2021. The film is directed by Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya and produced by Hong Kong auteur Wong Kar-Wai (In The Mood For Love, Chungking Express).

The film tells the story of one last road trip between a bartender and his cancer-stricken best friend who reconcile after years of not being in contact and discover hidden feelings of resentment, grief and more.