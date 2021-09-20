Violette Wautier tries her hand at being a barista in ‘Taste Your Love’ music video

Thai-Belgian singer Violette Wautier has dropped her latest single titled ‘Taste Your Love’.

The pop track was released on all major streaming sites last Thursday (September 16). The self-penned song tells the story of a woman who isn’t easily swayed but finds herself falling in love at first sight. Eventually, she starts craving for these new-found feelings.

The track features bilingual vocals sung in English and Thai. The song incorporates Wautier’s crystalline vocals with bright synths, an array of electronic beats, keys and snappy percussions.

Advertisement

The Thai-Belgian artist has also released a colourful music video along with the track. The video sees Wautier trying her hand at being a barista. She miserably fails to prepare a proper brew for the apple of her eye, thus opting for store-bought coffee instead.

Watch the music video below.

‘Taste Your Love’ is Wautier’s fourth solo single this year. It follows her first joint project with Indonesian electronic trio Weird Genius called ‘Future Ghost’, released on September 10, as well as ‘This Time’, which came out in August.

Since February, the 27-year-old has released other singles – ‘Matter’, ‘Quarantine’ and ‘Drowned’. She also recently teamed up with actor and singer Mew Suppasit for the collaborative track ‘Love Hate’.

Advertisement

Last year, the The Voice Thailand alum released her first full-length album ‘Glitter And Smoke’. The record was listed in NME’s best Southeast Asian albums for the first half of 2020, describing it as “a love letter to fervent summer flings and all of the reckless escapism they typically entail.”