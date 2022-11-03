Watch Violette Wautier’s video for ‘Warning’, off her newly released album ‘Your Girl’

Thai-Belgian singer-songwriter Violette Wautier has released the music video for ‘ระวังเสียใจ (Warning)’ from her new album ‘Your Girl’.

The music video arrived on November 1 following the album’s release just the day prior, and sees Wautier playing into the album’s title by becoming the virtual reality ‘girlfriend’ of a record shop patron through a VR headset. “Baby I’m the Only One / You better love me,” Wautier croons to a bubbly pop beat as she transports her new fan from the record store to a talk show set, a cabaret and a theatre.

Watch the music video for ‘ระวังเสียใจ (Warning)’ below.

Advertisement

‘Your Girl’ includes Wautier’s August 2021 single ‘This Time’, though her collaboration with actor and singer-songwriter Mew Suppasit for the track ‘Love Hate’ was not included in the record. The album also features collaborations with R&B singer patrickananda on the track ‘Sick’ and Thai Youtuber Zom Marie on the track ‘This is our life’.

The Voice Thailand alum previously released reviews the tracks ‘Matter’, ‘Quarantine’ and ‘Drowned’ in 2021.

Wautier and STAMP shared the music video for their collaborative Thai version of the song ’Nobody Knows’ earlier this year in February as part of the soundtrack for the Thai film One For The Road, having previously collaborated together on 2018’s ‘Sweet Dreams, Shy Kiss’ and 2020’s ‘Heartbeat’. Wautier also made a minor appearance in the movie itself.

Wautier released her debut album ‘Glitter And Smoke’ in 2020. The all-English record was named as part of NME’s The 10 best Southeast Asian albums of 2020 – so far mid-year list, with Chanun Poomsawai hailing the record as “love letter to fervent summer flings and all of the reckless escapism they typically entail”, but also noting that Wautier had kept feet firmly on the ground as the heady narrative collapses into a doomed romance.