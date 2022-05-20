Vira Talisa and Laze team up on colourful new single ‘Mejikuhibiniu’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Vira Talisa has released a new single featuring rapper and fellow Indonesian Laze, ‘Mejikuhibiniu’.

Talisa’s first single of the year has a title that amalgamates the names of the seven colours of the rainbow in Indonesian, merah, jingga, kuning, hijau, biru, nila, and ungu: red, orange, green, yellow, blue, indigo, and purple.

As Talisa explained in a statement, the title of ‘Mejikuhibiniu’ is inspired by happy moments after a storm, represented by a presence of a rainbow. Watch the appropriately colourful and light-hearted music video for Vira Talisa and Laze’s collaboration below.

Last November, Talisa released a new cover of the 1980 song ‘Makna Nostalgia’ by Candra Darusman from the upcoming tribute cover album ‘Detik Waktu #2’, which is slated to release sometime in 2022.

The cover followed the release of her third single of 2021 in ‘Sweet Dream, Sweet Little Thing’ with Meda Kawu. Earlier that year, she released a live EP recorded at TNF Studio and two singles, ‘Oh Sunny Days’ and ‘Secret Admirer’. In April, Talisa was one of four Indonesian acts that contributed to a cover EP for Grrrl Gang’s ‘Honey, Baby’.

Talisa is currently set to perform at two upcoming Indonesian Festivals in May’s massive Java Jazz Festival and October’s Berdendang Bergoyang festival, both being held in Jakarta. A slew of Indonesian festivals have been announced this year. Other notable festivals taking place this year include We The Fest, Berdendang Bergoyang, JogjaROCKarta, PestaPora, Java Jazz and 88rising’s Head In The Clouds.