Vira Talisa shares jazzed-up cover of ‘Makna Nostalgia’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Vira Talisa has released a new cover of the 1980 song ‘Makna Nostalgia’, first performed by singer Candra Darusman.

The track and its accompanying music video were released on Thursday (November 25). The cover marks the third release from the upcoming tribute cover album ‘Detik Waktu #2’, which is slated to release in early 2022.

The music video for Vira Talisa’s cover of ‘Makna Nostalgia’ sees her driving around in her car tucked in the passenger’s seat. The video also features a guest cameo from Darusman himself.

Vira Talisa’s cover of the track runs slightly longer than the original, owing to a vibrant new arrangement bursting with guitar excursions and silky-smooth instrumentation. The cover dials back the souped-up strings from the original to focus on the band’s jazzy interplay.

Watch the video for ‘Makna Nostalgia’ below.

Talisa said via an Instagram post that the track “became one of my big influences in making music and writing lyrics”, and that she did not expect to receive the trust from Darusman to cover the song.

Earlier this month, Talisa released her third single of the year with Meda Kawu entitled ‘Sweet Dream, Sweet Little Thing’.

Prior to that, she released a live EP recorded at TNF Studio and two singles, ‘Oh Sunny Days’ and ‘Secret Admirer’. In April, Talisa was one of four Indonesian acts that contributed to a cover EP for Grrrl Gang’s ‘Honey, Baby’.