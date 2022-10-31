Viral tweet showing Mary Magdalene as Lady Gaga lookalike proved fake

A viral tweet showing a supposed 3D recreation of Mary Magdalene, with a striking resemblance to Lady Gaga, has been determined to be fake.

Last week, a tweet appeared, claiming to show a 3D model of how the biblical figure and mother of Jesus may have looked, per new studies from Stanford University.

Many then began to notice how much the model looked like Lady Gaga, with all manner of memes then being spawned.

However, the image has been doing the rounds since 2019, and sees internet users comparing celebrities to an AI generated image of Cleopatra.

See the original tweet below.

Scientists at Stanford University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ might have looked. pic.twitter.com/J8o4ECVxIP — 𝙁𝙐𝙏𝙐𝙍𝙀 𝘿𝙄𝙇𝙁 (@brotaminz) October 25, 2022

Elsewhere, the actual Lady Gaga is set to star as Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Joker sequel, Folie à Deux, which will reportedly be a musical.

Margot Robbie previously portrayed the character in three, unrelated DC films: Suicide Squad, Birds Of Prey and The Suicide Squad, and recently shared her thoughts on Gaga‘s casting.

Speaking of Gaga’s casting, Robbie told MTV News in a recent interview: “It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor.”

Robbie went to explain how she doesn’t feel female characters are afforded the same treatment, although she did acknowledge that she was able to portray Queen Elizabeth I after Cate Blanchett.

“It’s such an honour to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing,” she added. “I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

Set for release on October 4, 2024, the upcoming film will see the return of Zazie Beatz, while also welcoming newcomers Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener.