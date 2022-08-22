VIVIZ announced as third K-pop act for Manila’s Popstival this October

Korean girl-group VIVIZ have been announced as the third K-pop act to join Manila’s Popstival, which has already announced Brave Girls and Hyolyn.

The group will perform at the CCP Open Grounds in Pasay City on October 21, as part of six K-pop and P-pop acts previously promised by organisers Neuwave Entertainment. Ticketing information has yet to be revealed by the organisers, who previously organised Red Velvet, BINI, and BGYO’s ‘Be You’ concert in July at the SM Mall Of Asia Arena in Manila.

Bop bop, that's right! Filo NAV, are you ready to bop it up?! VIVIZ is coming to Manila for #POPstival2022 on October 21, 2022 at the CCP Open Grounds! 🎪🎉 More artists and more information will be released very soon.🎟#Neuwave pic.twitter.com/gHWheejs8E — Neuwave Events & Productions (@neuwave_events) August 20, 2022

Advertisement

Last month, VIVIZ spoke to NME about their time competing on Queendom 2, where they ultimately finished in third place. Describing their performance of the unreleased GFRIEND track ‘Red Sun’ on the show, SinB said, “I loved the song so much. I had been hoping for it to be released to the world more than anyone, and I was thrilled to be able to perform it,” a sentiment the group unanimously agreed on. Eunha added that “the stage came out perfectly, and it was just like how I imagined it to be”.

The trio’s new mini-album also marks their first-ever comeback since making their debut in February. Prior to this, VIVIZ had competed in Queendom 2 and released the track ‘Red Sun!’ as part of the show’s final round.

VIVIZ were first formed in October 2021 under Big Planet Made (BPM) Entertainment and are completed by members SinB, Eunha and Umji, all of whom are former members of the Source Music girl group GFRIEND.