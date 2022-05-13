‘Queendom 2’: VIVIZ, Hyolyn, LOONA and more face off in fiery dance battles

The contestants of Queendom 2 have staged their joint dance performances in the newest episode of the reality series.

The May 12 broadcast of the series’ second season saw the remaining contestants close out the second half of Round 3 performances with performances from the dance units, after the vocal-focused units completed their stages last week.

The episode showcased outstanding footage of the units’ practice and preparation sessions in the lead-up to their final performances, featuring appearances from several Street Woman Fighter contestants as choreographers and trainers.

The first unit to perform this week was KEVIZ, consisting of VIVIZ’s Umji and SinB, as well as Kep1er members Xiaoting, Hikaru and Kim Da-yeon. The group performed ‘Purr’, an original English-language song recorded for the performance and choreographed by HolyBang dance crew leader Honey J.

Following KEVIZ was the unit named Ex-it, comprising WJSN members Eunseo and Yeoreum alongside Hyolyn, who is the only contestant to have participated in both a vocal and dance unit performance. The dance for their original track ‘KA-BOOM’ was notably choreographed by dance crew LaChica.

The final unit to perform for Round 3 were Queen-I-Na, completed by LOONA’s Heejin, Yves, Choerry and Olivia Hye, alongside Brave Girls‘ Eunji, all of whom performed the song ‘Tam-I-Na’. The track’s winning dance routine was created by Prowdmon leader and choreographer Monika.

Following the conclusion of Round 3’s set of performances, the new votes are accumulated, calculated and announced, with Queen-I-Na grabbing the top spot, marking both Brave Girls’ and LOONA’s first wins on the series so far. Ex-It and KEVIZ followed after, in that order.

The next episode of Queendom will air on May 20 at 9:20pm KST on Mnet. Queendom 2 is also available to stream on Viu in various regions.