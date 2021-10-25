VIXX’s Leo announces first music release in two years

VIXX main vocalist Leo will soon be making a return with a new project titled ‘I’m Still Here’.

On October 25 at midnight KST, the singer dropped a surprise image teaser for his upcoming single ‘I’m Still Here’. Arriving on November 2 at 6pm KST, this marks his first release since being discharged from the military last month.

The simple, blue-tinted image depicts the scene of a dark and empty studio after a shoot, with a single chair placed in the centre of the set. “Coming soon,” reads the caption in the boyband’s official Instagram post, alongside the details of the release.

‘I’m Still Here’ will also be Leo’s first release in over two years, after his second EP ‘Muse’ dropped in June 2019, just months before the idol had started his mandatory military service. The singer had made his debut as a soloist in 2018 with his EP titled ‘Canvas’, featuring its title track ‘Touch & Sketch’.

In 2020, Jellyfish Entertainment announced that VIXX’s Hongbin had left the group, making it a five-member act thereafter. Soon after, leader N announced that he had chosen not to renew his contract with the agency, later signing with 51k. In similar fashion with rapper Ravi, who has since launched two music labels – THE L1VE and GROOVL1N, he remains a member of the boyband.

In other K-pop news, former iKON member B.I has announced his upcoming “half album” titled ‘Cosmos’. “This is the story about the times when unadulterated love filled the universe,” reads the description of the singer’s teaser clip for the release. The forthcoming record is due out on November 11 at 6pm KST.