VIXX’s Leo and Ken part ways with Jellyfish Entertainment

VIXX members Leo and Ken have left longtime label Jellyfish Entertainment following the expiration of their contracts.

Jellyfish Entertainment announced that VIXX’s Leo and Ken would be departing from its roster of artists earlier today (March 4) through its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account. The company explained that both K-pop idols have opted not to renew their contracts with the label.

“We express our gratitude to Leo and Ken for their activities as Jellyfish’s artists and will continue to cheer them on as they walk forward to shine even brighter than now,” the label wrote in its statement.

However, Jellyfish Entertainment also noted that “every member of VIXX has voiced [their] love for the group and a strong desire to continue activities together”. It added that the members have also “promised to continue future group activities as VIXX with Jellyfish”.

소속 아티스트 레오, 켄과의 전속 계약 종료 안내 pic.twitter.com/eczkDodLNs — Jellyfish Ent. (@jellyfish_ent) March 4, 2024

With this, Leo and Ken become the final members to part ways with Jellyfish Entertainment. They follow bandmates N and Hyuk, who left the company and re-signed under different management in 2020 and 2022, respectively. At the times of their departures from Jellyfish, both members assured fans that they will continue to be a part of VIXX despite new representation.

Originally a six-piece, former member Hongbin left the group in 2020. Ravi later followed suit in April 2023 after he was found guilty of violating South Korea’s military mandate by using an illegal military exemption scheme to avoid having to enlist.

VIXX last released music as a group in November 2023, with the mini-album ‘Continuum’. That record included title track ‘Amnesia’, the music video for which was dropped in conjunction with the full record.