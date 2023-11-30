VIXX announce 2023 to 2024 ‘Live Fantasia – Continuum’ Asia tour

K-pop boyband VIXX have announced their upcoming 2023 to 2024 ‘Live Fantasia – Continuum’ Asia tour.

Today (November 30) at midnight KST, VIXX revealed new dates for their upcoming 2023 to 2024 ‘Live Fantasia – Continuum’ Asia tour. The comes shortly after they announced the original two December shows in Seoul, South Korea.

After the new year, the K-pop boyband will play a show at the Zepp Haneda in Tokyo, Japan on January 13, before heading to Hong Kong later in the month. VIXX will then play a show in Kaohsiung, Taiwan in early-February.

According to the concert’s poster, the tour will feature the members Leo, Ken and Hyuk. Fourth member N – real name Cha Hak-yeon – looks unlikely to appear with the trio during the concerts. He had also did not join the boyband for their recent album, ‘Continuum’.

More information about the new dates are expected soon. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

The dates for VIXX’s 2023 to 2024 ‘Live Fantasia – Continuum’ Asia tour are:

DECEMBER 2023

09 – Seoul, South Korea, Jangchung Arena

10 – Seoul, South Korea, Jangchung Arena

JANUARY 2024

13 – Tokyo, Japan, Zepp Haneda

28 – Hong Kong, China

FEBRUARY 2024

04 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan

