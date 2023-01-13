Agency of VIXX member Ravi responds to allegations he used a broker to evade mandatory military service

GROOVL1N, the agency established by VIXX rapper and soloist Ravi, has released a statement on allegations that he used a broker to try and evade mandatory military service.

Yesterday (January 12), South Korean media outlets reported that a broker was indicted and arrested for helping male clients manipulate health records and fake diagnoses to receive exemptions from military service. In South Korea, it’s mandatory for all able-bodied men to serve in the military for at least 18 months.

According to a report by Korea JoongAng Daily, the broker told prosecutors that one of their clients was a K-pop rapper who started serving as a social service agent last October. The broker also alleged that the musician was able to receive a grade IV ranking through their services.

Under South Korea’s Military Service Act, male citizens are given a medical exam to determine their fitness for active duty. Citizens graded I to III will serve in the military as active duty personnel for 18 months, while citizens graded IV will serve as social service agents at government institutions for 21 months. Citizens graded V and VI are exempt from active duty, and citizens graded VII are subject to re-examination.

The Korea Times reported that prosecutors identified Ravi as one of the broker’s clients after digital forensics of the broker’s phone turned up records of the idol allegedly consulting with the broker. Documents related to Ravi’s health and military service were also reportedly found on the broker’s phone.

Ravi first revealed he would be enlisting into the military as a social service worker for unspecified “health reasons” in October last year.

In a statement released yesterday (January 12), Ravi’s agency GROOVL1N said that it was “closely examining the truth about the situation.” The statement added that Ravi will comply with any requests for an investigation related to the allegations.

“Since the problem is related to military duty, we think it is only appropriate to first find out the details and then give thorough explanations after, so we are currently trying to figure out the details,” GROOVL1N’s statement reads, as translated by Soompi. “More exact details will be provided in a separate notice at a later date.”

A month before Ravi announced his military enlistment, he released his fifth EP ‘Love&Holiday’.