VIXX’s Ravi announces new EP ‘Roses’, releases first teaser

Ravi of K-pop boyband VIXX has announced his return with a teaser for his brand-new solo EP ‘Roses’.

On May 26, the VIXX rapper shared on Instagram details of his upcoming project alongside a visual of a rose. “It’s time to run again!!! Guess what kind of album it is,” he wrote in the caption, adding in English, “I hope you guys love it.” He also noted that the release, set to drop on June 3, will mark his fourth solo EP.

In a new Instagram post on May 27, Ravi hinted that the lead single from ‘Roses’ will also feature a guest star. No other details, including a full tracklist, has been revealed yet.

The forthcoming project continues Ravi’s hot streak of releases in the past year: In 2020, he unveiled the EP ‘Paradise’ which included a collaboration with ex-Wanna One member Ha Sungwoon on the title track.

That same year, he also released his first-ever solo studio album ‘El Dorado’ which featured the hit single ‘ROCKSTAR’. The album included collaborations with several South Korean R&B and rap acts like Paloalto, Sik-K, Reddy and Xydo.

Earlier this year, Ravi dropped the single ‘Tiger’, featuring rappers Chillin Homie and Kid Milli. The song infused traditional Korean folk singing and instruments with hip-hop, and received a dramatic performance video that featured powerful choreography.

Ravi made his debut as VIXX’s rapper in 2012 with the single ‘Super Hero’. The group went on to release hits such as ‘Voodoo Doll’, ‘Dynamite’, and ‘Shangri-La’. He also participated in the group’s subunit, VIXX LR, alongside vocalist Leo. Their debut release ‘Beautiful Liar’ peaked at Number 2 on South Korea’s Gaon Weekly Albums chart following its release in 2015.

In 2019, Ravi launched his own hip-hop label, GROOVL1N, under which he has been releasing his own music following his departure from his longtime agency Jellyfish Entertainment. However, the rapper has since expressed his desire to remain a part of VIXX.