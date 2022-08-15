VIXX’s Ravi unveils new digital single ‘Bye’ featuring MAMAMOO’s Wheein

VIXX rapper Ravi has teamed up with MAMAMOO’s Wheein for a new single titled ‘Bye’.

On August 15 at 6PM KST, Ravi dropped his latest song, ‘Bye’, featuring MAMAMOO member and soloist Wheein, who is currently signed to his label, The L1VE. The release arrives ahead of his upcoming military enlistment, which will commence some time in late 2022.

The new lyric video features the album art for ‘Bye’, which depicts an astronaut floating among pink clouds. “My love, bye (Oh oh oh oh) / Love, bye (Oh oh oh oh) / Love, bye (Oh oh oh oh) / I left you, so don’t look for me,” they sing in the chorus.

‘Bye’ marks Ravi’s first solo music since the release of his sophomore studio album ‘Love&Fight’ in February 2022. That record was led by the single ‘Winner’ featuring rapper Ash Island, and included several collaborations with artists like Justhis, Xydo and (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon, among others.

Back in June, Ravi featured on singer-actor Seo In-guk’s single ‘My Love’, from his single album ‘LOVE&LOVE’. Later that month, he also teamed up with singer Xydo from his GROOVL1N label on their ‘Dessert Tape’ EP.

On the other hand, Wheein’s last music was her sophomore EP ‘WHEE’, her first release since signing with THE L1VE in August 2021. In a four-star review of the record, NME contributor Abby Webster wrote that its “simple, oblique lyrics and stripped-back production intentionally take a backseat to the album’s true star: the singer’s ethereal voice”.

MAMAMOO may soon be returning as a group with a new album and concert. “To commemorate the eighth anniversary of their debut, the four members are currently preparing to release a new full-group album and hold a concert of their own,” the group’s agency RBW Entertainment told Sports Kyunghyang in June, adding that MAMAMOO were aiming to make a comeback “sometime in the second half of this year.”