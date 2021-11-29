Vocalist of Filipino band Typecast hospitalised after hit-and-run accident

Steve Badiola, vocalist of Filipino post-hardcore band Typecast, has been hospitalised following a hit-and-run accident last week.

On Saturday (November 27), Typecast took to Facebook to post about the unfortunate incident, telling fans that the band need “your help, prayers, and support.”

Badiola will need an operation for a “badly injured” and fractured knee with an open wound. He also sustained a big laceration on the right side of his skull and face, Bandwagon reported.

Hi Crows and Friends.We need your help, prayers and support. Our very own Steve Badiola was involved in a hit and run… Posted by Typecast on Saturday, November 27, 2021

The band are now accepting donations for the forthcoming surgery on behalf of Badiola via bank transfer. Fans can make a transfer to Union Bank account at 1096 4025 9133 (Steve Frank A. Badiola) or BDO Savings Account at 000 650 371 879 (Sarah Al Hamsi).

“If it’s not too much to ask, we would like to ask for your financial assistance, as this series of treatments would need funding and we need all the help we can raise,” they wrote.

Transfers can also be made via mobile banking app Gcash to Badiola directly (09452579892) or his partner, Sarah Al Hamsi (09064528023).

Al Hamsi told Bandwagon that Badiola is currently on painkillers and antibiotics to alleviate the pain caused by the knee injury. “Steve being Steve, he never complains about anything and tries to keep a positive outlook,” she added.

Last year, Badiola released his solo single titled ‘Home’. In October, Typecast performed their first show in over a year at tattoo convention Dutdutan 2021.