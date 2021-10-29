Voice of Baceprot announce first-ever European tour

Indonesian metal trio Voice Of Baceprot have announced their first European tour.

The band will kick off its Fight Dream Believe European Tour 2021 in the Netherlands on November 28, before heading to Belgium and France, concluding it in Geneva, Switzerland on December 10.

The tour will support their latest single ‘God, Allow Me (Please) to Play Music’, which arrived in August this year, per a press release.

Advertisement

Check out the band’s announcement below.

Europe! 🇪🇺 🇳🇱 🇧🇪 🇫🇷 🇨🇭 We’re super excited to announce the dates to our upcoming Fight Dream Believe European Tour 2021! 🔥 Can’t wait to see and sing along with you all. Stay tuned for more ticketing info! pic.twitter.com/FwYbqhf3nA — Voice Of Baceprot (VOB) (@baceprotvoices) October 27, 2021

“It has been a lifelong dream for us to perform abroad, especially in Europe. So, to be embarking on this tour is a dream come true for us!” VOB drummer Sitti said.

Updates on the band’s Fight Dream Believe European Tour 2021 can be found here, while ticket information can be obtained at this link.

The band’s Fight Dream Believe comes ahead of their performance at Singaporean music festival Baybeats on November 6.

Earlier this month, the trio dropped the music video for ‘God, Allow Me (Please) To Play Music’. The track is their second original single following 2018’s ‘School Revolution’, and follows after their recently-released live EP, ‘The Other Side of Metalism’.

Advertisement

See the full list of Voice of Baceprot’s 2021 Europe tour below:

NOVEMBER 2021

28 – Patronaat, Haarlem, NL

30 – Merleyn, Nijmegen, NL

DECEMBER 2021

1 – Vera, Groningen, NL

2 – Le Botanique, Brussels, BE

4 – Trans Musicales, Rennes, FR

8 – L’Entrepot, Arlon, BE

9 – Atelier Des Moles, Montbeliard, FR

10 – L’Uisine PTR, Geneve, CH

Voice Of Baceprot – which also consists of vocalist and guitarist Marsya, and bassist Widi – told NME in July that ‘God, Allow Me (Please) to Play Music’ was a reaction to long-held criticism against the band as hijab-wearing Muslim women who played rock music.

Owing to their unique image, the band has grabbed global headlines in recent years and gotten the nod from the likes of Tom Morello and Flea.