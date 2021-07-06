Voice Of Baceprot announce new live EP, share riff-heavy One Minute Silence cover

Indonesian heavy metal trio Voice Of Baceprot have announced a new live EP entitled ‘The Other Side Of Metalism’.

The band shared the news via a Facebook post, announcing the release of the project’s first song. For their first live offering, the band have covered ‘I Wear My Skin’ by Irish rap-metal outfit One Minute Silence.

The track was released today (July 6) on all major streaming platforms. Voice Of Baceprot have also released a music video for the track. Watch it below:

Advertisement

Per a press release, ‘I Wear My Skin’ is the first of five releases that the band have planned over the next five weeks. Each track – and its accompanying music video – will drop every Tuesday, leading up to the live EP’s release in early August.

The EP will consist of five live tracks – four covers of songs that have shaped the band’s sound, and a live rendition of their own single, ‘School Revolution’. The tracklist for the remaining live covers on the EP is yet to be announced.

Vocalist and guitarist Marsya recalled in a statement: “Back then, [‘I Wear My Skin’] took us to the final of one of the biggest band competitions in Garut, our hometown. At the time, we were so proud to be heard even though we didn’t win.

“A few years after, we were able to play the song live at shows in Jakarta and other places outside of Java. We’ve always enjoyed the song’s catchy notes and melodies,” she added.

‘The Other Side Of Metalism’ will reportedly mark the end of an era for the three-piece, who have now transitioned to writing original material.

Advertisement

The release of ‘I Wear My Skin’ follows the announcement that Voice Of Baceprot will perform at iconic German heavy metal festival Wacken Open Air in August next year. The band will perform alongside acts like Slipknot, Judas Priest, Rammstein’s Till Lindemann and more.