Voice of Baceprot announce return to Thailand for headlining show this August

Indonesian metal trio Voice Of Baceprot have announced their return to Thailand for the first time since 2018 for a headlining show at the end of August.

The band will perform at Montri Studio 6 in Bangkok on August 27. No supporting acts have been announced for the show, which is set to begin at 6:40pm and is limited to 500 attendees.

Early bird ticket sales have already sold out. General admission tickets are still available at THB1,500 each – get your tickets here.

Voice of Baceprot have not announced any additional shows in the region at time of writing.

The trio most recently took a stand against the violation of women’s rights across the world with their empowering single ‘(Not) Public Property’, which was released on March 8. ‘(Not) Public Property’ is the first track from the band that was written and recorded without the supervision of the band’s mentor Abah Erza, their former teacher who encouraged the formation of the band.

The single is the third to be released by Voice of Baceprot following their 2018 debut single ‘School Revolution’, followed by August 2021’s ‘God, Allow Me (Please) To Play Music’.

Speaking to NME earlier this year about the opposition the band has faced from certain quarters even in their own country, lead singer and guitarist Firdda’ Marsya’ Kurnia said, “To slander is easier than to create, which is why it is not surprising to see many choosing to sneer and mock instead.”

Describing that some voices had opposed their upcoming performance at Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival this weekend, Marsya said that, “We were just a bit saddened when we realised that even a work of art could be categorised based on gender.”