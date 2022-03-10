Voice of Baceprot, Burgerkill and more announced for JogjaROCKarta Festival this September

The first wave of acts for Rajawali Indonesia’s JogjaROCKarta Festival has been announced, featuring a lineup including Voice of Baceprot, Burgerkill and Seringai among other notable names.

The three acts will be joined by DeadSquad, Death Vomit, Edane, Jamrud, Serigala Malam, Superman Is Dead, Prison of Blues and The Hydrant at the festival, which is set to take place at Lanud Gading Wonosari, Yogyakarta this September 24 and 25. Tickets will be available via tiketapasaja.com, but have not been listed for sale on the ticketing website yet.

Check out the announcement for JogjaROCKarta Festival’s first wave of featured acts below.

Burgerkill recently emerged with a virtual concert titled ‘After The Storm’ in January after a tumultuous 2021 that saw the departure of longtime vocalist Vicky Mono from the band and the death of founding guitarist Eben. The band have a new vocalist in Ronald Alexander Radja Haba of Carnivored, but have not found a replacement for Eben.

In December last year, Burgerkill shared their first new material without Eben, the track ‘Roar Of Chaos’. The track notably is new vocalist Ronald Alexander Radja Haba’s first with the band. Burgerkill were also announced as one of the featured acts at the upcoming Wacken Open Air festival, which will take place August 4-6, 2022. The band will be joined at the German festival by fellow Indonesian band Voice of Baceprot.

Voice of Baceprot most recently released a new single entitled ‘(Not) Public Property’ on March 8 in conjunction with International Women’s Day. The track is the band’s third single following their 2018 debut track ‘School Revolution’ and August 2021’s ‘God, Allow Me (Please) To Play Music’. ‘(Not) Public Property’ is also the group’s first without the supervision of Abah Erza, the band’s former teacher and the one who encouraged them to form a band.

Seringai most recently released the video for ‘Ishtarkult’, featuring singer Danilla Riyadi in February 2021. The single was the third released from their 2018 album ‘Seperti Api’ following the releases of ‘Adrenalin Merusuh’ and ‘Selamanya’ in the same year.

At the time, the band also revealed that vocalist Arian13 had been on vocal rest on doctor’s advice, with their last show being the Jägermusic Night in Jakarta in December 2019. The band have confirmed they are working on a new album, however.