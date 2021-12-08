Voice Of Baceprot call out interviewers’ preoccupation with their hijabs: “They focus only on our appearance”

Indonesian metal trio Voice of Baceprot have called out interviewers’ preoccupation with their hijabs, or religious headscarves, while on tour in Europe.

The West Java band shared a video on TikTok on Monday (December 6) of comments vocalist and lead guitarist Firdda’ Marsya’ Kurnia made onstage during their December 4 show at the Trans Musicales festival in France.

In the video, Marsya asks the audience if they want to hear a “fun fact” about some interviews the band sat for before the show.

“There’s one thing that made me shocked. All of them mostly asked me about our hijab. And you know what, it makes me feel like I’m coming here for a fashion show. They focus only on our appearance,” she says.

“So I’ll tell you now, we actually came here not only to make our dreams come true, but also to show you that hijab is a sign of peace, love and beauty.”

“If someone asks about our hijab, what do we do? This is what we do,” Marsya dramatically adds before drummer Euis ‘Sitti’ Aisyah rips out a short solo. “And if someone gives us hateful words about it, you know what we do? This is what we do,” Marsya declares by way of introduction for bassist Widi Rahmawati.

“And if you ask me again ‘are you sure about your choice?’ and what we do with our hijab, this is actually what we do with our hijab,” Marsya concludes as the band launch into their next song.

Check out the clip below.

Voice Of Baceprot are currently on tour in Europe. Late last month, they were forced to strike two shows in the Netherlands from the ongoing tour due to COVID-19 restrictions. The band have continued with the rest of the tour, which will wrap on December 10 in Genève, Switzerland.

Voice Of Baceprot are slated to return to Europe in August next year, where they are scheduled to perform for the long-running heavy metal festival, Wacken Open Air.

The band released their second single ‘God, Allow Me (Please) to Play Music’ in August. Earlier that same month, they released a live EP entitled ‘The Other Side Of Metalism’, featuring covers of songs from Slipknot, Rage Against The Machine and more.