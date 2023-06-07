Voice Of Baceprot announce debut US tour this August

Indonesian rock and metal trio Voice Of Baceprot have announced their first-ever tour of the United States this August.

The band took to social media earlier today (June 7) to break the news, confirming that they are finally heading to North America for their first string of performances in the country.

The tour will see Voice Of Baceprot will perform 11 shows across two weeks, including a set at 88rising’s Head In The Clouds festival in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Check out the complete list of Voice Of Baceprot’s US tour dates below.

AMERICA! 🇺🇸 SEE YOU IN AUGUST! 🤟🏽 Get your tickets NOW🎫 https://t.co/fxUWZyBtM6 pic.twitter.com/T5C5ChrgsV — Voice Of Baceprot (VOB) (@baceprotvoices) June 6, 2023

Tickets to Voice Of Baceprot’s August 2023 US tour are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Voice Of Baceprot’s August 2023 US tour dates are:

August 03 – El Cid – Los Angeles, CA

August 05 – Backstage Bar – Las Vegas, NV

August 06 – Head In The Clouds LA – Pasadena, CA

August 08 – Beat Kitchen – Chicago, IL

August 09 – The Shelter – Detroit, MI

August 11 – Hard Rock Café – Pittsburgh, PA

August 12 – The Middle East Downstairs – Boston, MA

August 13 – Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY

August 15 – Union Stage – Washington, DC

August 18 – The New Parish – Oakland, CA

August 19 – The Stage Room UCSD – San Diego, CA

The tour announcement comes just weeks after the band began teasing their highly anticipated debut album, ‘RETAS’. They also shared a brand new single, ‘The Enemy Of Earth Is You’, an urgent, guitar-heavy tune that doubles as a call-to-arms against climate change.

Prior to ‘The Enemy Of Earth Is You’, Voice Of Baceprot have released four original singles so far, alongside an EP of covers and a progressive house remix EP of their breakout 2018 single ‘School Revolution’ by two-time Grammy nominee and Madonna collaborator Timo Mass and German house DJ/producer Andre Winter titled ‘School’s Out Re-Bang’.