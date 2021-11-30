Voice Of Baceprot forced to cancel two Europe tour dates due to COVID-19 restrictions

Indonesian metal trio Voice of Baceprot have announced that two shows on their ongoing Europe tour have been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The band took to Instagram to announce the cancellations on Monday (November 30). Per the caption, the cancellations are “due to new COVID-19 restrictions in the Netherlands”.

The two cancelled dates were slated for November 30 and December 1 in the Dutch cities of Nijmegen and Groningen.

The remaining shows on the tour will proceed with scheduled shows in France, Belgium and Switzerland. “Hopefully we [can] still see you at our other gigs,” said the band.

Voice Of Baceprot are also scheduled to return to Europe in August next year, where they are slated to perform for the long-running heavy metal festival, Wacken Open Air.

The west Java metal trio released their second single ‘God, Allow Me (Please) to Play Music’ in August. Earlier that same month, they released a live EP entitled ‘The Other Side Of Metalism’.

The five-track live record features covers of metal songs near and dear to the band, including Slipknot’s ‘Before I Forget’ and Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Testify’.