Voice Of Baceprot announce Malaysia concert this February

Indonesian rock and metal trio Voice Of Baceprot have announced an upcoming concert in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The band took to social media on Thursday (January 12) to announce the concert. The show is currently scheduled to take place at Zepp Kuala Lumpur on February 19 and will featuring special guest performers Blind Tribe.

Ticketing details for the concert have yet to be announced.

Check out the band’s announcement below.

MALAYSIA!🇲🇾⁰⁰See you at Zepp Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 8pm, with special guests Blind Tribe!🔥⁰⁰Ticket info to be announced tonight at 8.30pm KL time and will be available from https://t.co/0byqStS2ur.⁰⁰#VOB⁰#VoiceOfBaceprot⁰#VOBLiveinKualaLumput pic.twitter.com/cNnGKmcjpM — Voice Of Baceprot (VOB) (@baceprotvoices) January 12, 2023

The band released their latest single, ‘PMS’, in early November. The song – which stands for ‘Perempuan Merdeka Seutuhnya’ – was written in 2017 when the trio of Marsya, Widi and Sitti were still in high school with the aims to break stereotypes of women in the workplace.

In December, Voice Of Baceprot performed at 88rising’s debut edition of its Head In The Clouds festival in Jakarta alongside the likes of Rich Brian, Jackson Wang, NIKI, Joji and more.

Voice Of Baceprot have released a total of four original singles so far, alongside an EP of covers and a progressive house remix EP of their breakout 2018 single ‘School Revolution’ by two-time Grammy nominee and Madonna collaborator Timo Mass and German house DJ/producer Andre Winter titled ‘School’s Out Re-Bang’.

The band were most recently included in the NME 100, a list of 100 rising artists across the globe that are poised to have a massive year in 2023. Other Southeast Asian acts in the list include Kinder Bloomen, Seachains, Guernica Club, Flower.far, Dilaw and more.