Voice Of Baceprot release ‘School Revolution’ remix EP with Timo Maas and Andre Winter

Indonesian metal trio Voice Of Baceprot have released a remix EP of their breakout 2018 single ‘School Revolution’.

The remix EP features a new take on the vociferous single by two-time Grammy nominee and Madonna collaborator Timo Mass and German house DJ/producer Andre Winter titled ‘School’s Out Re-Bang’, a progressive house take on the metal trio’s debut single.

“When we heard the original song and also the story about VOB, it really was a no brainer to work on this and do a modern electronic re-interpretation. It’s a very unique project!”, Maas said in a press statement.

Listen to ‘School’s Out Re-Bang’ below.

The trio most recently took a stand against the violation of women’s rights across the world with their empowering single ‘(Not) Public Property’, which was released on March 8. ‘(Not) Public Property’ is the first track from the band that was written and recorded without the supervision of the band’s mentor Abah Erza, their former teacher who encouraged the formation of the band.

It is also the third single to be released by Voice of Baceprot following their ‘School Revolution’ and August 2021’s ‘God, Allow Me (Please) To Play Music’.

Speaking to NME earlier this year about the opposition the band has faced from certain quarters even in their own country, lead singer and guitarist Firdda’ Marsya’ Kurnia said, “To slander is easier than to create, which is why it is not surprising to see many choosing to sneer and mock instead.”

Explaining that some voices had opposed their performance at Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival last month, Marsya added, “We were just a bit saddened when we realised that even a work of art could be categorised based on gender.”