Voice Of Baceprot tease debut album with new single ‘The Enemy Of Earth Is You’

Indonesian rock and metal trio Voice Of Baceprot have shared a new single, ‘The Enemy Of Earth Is You’.

Released on Thursday evening (May 18), ‘The Enemy Of Earth Is You’ is an urgent, guitar-heavy tune that sees the band vocalising the agony and heartbreak Indonesia experienced in 2016 over a series of natural disasters, doubling as a call-to-arms against climate change.

Vocalist Marsya said of ‘The Enemy Of Earth Is You’ via a press statement: “It is a song that summarises our loathing towards anyone who becomes an enemy of the Earth. On the flip side, the single reminds us not to turn into one of them.”

Listen to Voice Of Baceprot’s ‘The Enemy Of Earth Is You’ below.

‘The Enemy Of Earth Is You’ is also released in conjunction with Music Declares Emergency, a global campaign that raises awareness climate change and urges change.

With the single, the NME 100 class of 2023 have begun teasing their debut album, which is being titled ‘Retas’ per a press release. While further details surrounding the album, it will reportedly arrive in July.

Prior to ‘The Enemy Of Earth Is You’, Voice Of Baceprot have released four original singles so far, alongside an EP of covers and a progressive house remix EP of their breakout 2018 single ‘School Revolution’ by two-time Grammy nominee and Madonna collaborator Timo Mass and German house DJ/producer Andre Winter titled ‘School’s Out Re-Bang’.

The band were most recently included in the NME 100, a list of 100 rising artists across the globe that are poised to have a massive year in 2023. Other Southeast Asian acts in the list include Kinder Bloomen, Seachains, Guernica Club, Flower.far, Dilaw and more.