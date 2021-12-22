Voice of Baceprot to air new material at free virtual concert

Indonesian metal trio Voice of Baceprot will play the fourth edition of the Supermusic NEXTZone Live 360 Virtual Concert alongside veteran musicians Barry Likumahuwa and Rey Marshall.

The free virtual concert, which will be streamed on December 23 exclusively via organiser Superlive’s website and YouTube channel, will feature Voice of Baceprot performing on Indonesian soil for the first time since returning from their tour of Europe which ended December 10 at the Post Tenebras Rock L’Usine in Geneva, Switzerland.

360-degree cameras will capture the performance, which will feature appearances from bassist Likumahuwa and guitarist Marshall, who will join the trio onstage to collaborate on several songs together.

Voice of Baceprot told Indonesian pop culture magazine Hai Online that they will be unveiling new material at the show. “For us, this is like a welcome home celebration after our tour in Europe. That’s why we’re very excited and can’t wait!” they said.

“Even better, we have the chance to collaborate with senior musicians who are also our mentors. We will also be playing a few upcoming new singles!”

An exclusive interview, hosted by Dewa Budjana and Andyan Gorust, will also take place during the virtual concert and will see Voice of Baceprot discussing their career and future plans. Fans who purchase merchandise from Superlive’s Superstore will also be eligible to participate in a virtual meet & greet with the band.

Next year Voice of Baceprot – vocalist/guitarist Firdda’ Marsya’ Kurnia, bassist Widi Rahmawati, and drummer Euis ‘Sitti’ Aisyah – will play Wacken Open Air Festival, becoming only the sixth Indonesian act to grace the stage at the German heavy music festival.

In August, they released their second-ever single, ‘God, Allow Me (Please) To Play Music’, which Marsya told NME in an interview earlier this year is a direct blow against the “suppression of women” and “our common designation as objects and second-rate human beings”.

More recently, Voice of Baceprot went viral on TikTok with a clip of Marsya calling out interviewers’ preoccupation with their hijabs, or religious headscarves, onstage while on their European tour.

“… it makes me feel like I’m coming here for a fashion show. They focus only on our appearance,” she said. “So I’ll tell you now, we actually came here not only to make our dreams come true, but also to show you that hijab is a sign of peace, love and beauty.”