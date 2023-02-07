Suicide Silence, Born of Osiris and more to perform at Wacken Metal Battle Philippines

Wacken Metal Battle Philippines has revealed the line-up for its grand final event in March, with Suicide Silence and Born of Osiris headlining.

Held in partnership with Germany’s Wacken Open Air Festival, the battle of the bands event will come to a conclusion with Suicide Silence, Born of Osiris, Within Destruction, SABLE HILLS, ANNALYNN, Deadsquad, DISENTOMB and more. They will take to the stage alongside finalists from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. The grand final will be held at the Amoranto Stadium in Quezon City this March 24, with the winning finalist earning an opportunity to perform at this year’s Wacken Open Air Festival in August.

Tickets are now available via TicketMelon at PHP500 for general admission tickets and PHP2,000 for Tribal Pit VIP passes that allow access to the mosh pit, a DSLR pass, priority entry and a VIP tag.

Pilipinas, Let's Get Ready to Wacken! 🤘🏽🇵🇭Wacken Metal Battle Philippines 2023GRAND FINALSwith performances… Posted by Wacken Metal Battle – Philippines on Monday, February 6, 2023

Wacken Metal Battle Philippines is still accepting submissions for the regional elimination rounds in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao until February 11, though the dates and venues for the elimination rounds are yet to be announced. Interested bands must not be signed to any label and must be able to perform a 30-minute set in order to be eligible for entry.

More information is available on the Wacken Metal Battle Philippines website.

Suicide Silence are also set to appear at Thailand’s Rampage Festival on March 18 and at Indonesia’s Hammersonic Festival on March 19 prior to their performance at Wacken Metal Battle Philippines. The California-based deathcore act are set to release upcoming their seventh album ‘Remember… You Must Die’ on March 10, and have released three singles from the LP so far in ‘Alter of Self’, ‘Capable of Violence (N.F.W.)’, and ‘You Must Die’.

Progressive deathcore act Born of Osiris last released their eighth studio album ‘Angel or Alien’ in July 2021. The album was preceded by two singles in the title track and ‘White Nile’ and their respective music video, with the band teasing that their ninth studio album is already in the works in an interview with the podcast BREWtally Speaking in February last year.

The line-up for Wacken Metal Battle Philippines is:

Suicide Silence

Born of Osiris

Within Destruction

SABLE HILLS

ANNALYNN

Deadsquad

FUTURE AFTER A SECOND

DISENTOMB

GREYHOUNDZ

Queso

Valley Of Chrome

Typecast

SkyChurch

Philia

Saydie

Arcadia

VIE

ORCA

LOSTTHREADS