Wale’s ‘More About Nothing’ finally added to streaming

Wale has finally added his Seinfeld-inspired mixtape ‘More About Nothing’ to streaming platforms – check it out below.

The sequel to the rapper’s 2008 project The Mixtape About Nothing, and precursor to 2015’s The Album About Nothing, features the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Daniel Merriweather, Fat Trel and Brooklyn Nets basketball player Kevin Durant.

The 17-track project hits streaming in its original format, with all of its samples in tact, many of which Jerry Seinfeld was instrumental in helping Wale clear.

You can listen to the mixtape on streaming below:

Wale is among several rappers who have added their old mixtapes to streaming services in recent years. Wiz Khalifa added ‘Kush & Orange Juice’ to DSPs a couple of years ago, followed soon after by Big K.R.I.T.‘s ‘K.R.I.T. Wuz Here’, Lil Wayne‘s ‘No Ceilings’ and Big Sean’s ‘Detroit’.

A 10th anniversary edition of A$AP Rocky‘s acclaimed debut mixtape ‘LIVE.LOVE.A$AP’ arrived on streaming back in October.

‘LIVE.LOVE.A$AP’ arrived after Rocky famously signed a $3million deal with RCA Records and Polo Grounds Music after a bidding war was launched for him. In January 2013, he released his debut studio album ‘Long. Live. A$AP’.

Earlier in the same month as the Rocky’s 10th anniversary mixtape, Mac Miller‘s 2014 mixtape ‘Faces’ arrived on streaming services.

Originally released as a free project on May 11, 2014 (Mother’s Day in the US that year), the tape features appearances from Schoolboy Q, Rick Ross, Thundercat, Vince Staples, Mike Jones, Earl Sweatshirt and more.

Earlier this year, Lil Wayne released his ‘Sorry 4 The Wait’ mixtape on streaming services, featuring four new tracks.

Originally released in 2011 as an apology to fans for the various delays that plagued the release of ‘Tha Carter IV’ (which eventually came in August of that year), ‘Sorry 4 The Wait’ was Lil Wayne’s first full-length project after serving eight months at New York’s Rikers Island for possessing a loaded gun on a tour bus.

The record saw Lil Wayne rap over some of 2011’s biggest tracks, from Adele’s ‘Rolling In The Deep (Sorry 4 The Wait)’ to Drake’s ‘Marvin’s Room’ (Tunechi’s Room)’.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd‘s second mixtape, ‘Thursday’, landed on streaming services for the first time in August for its 10th anniversary.