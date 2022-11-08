Wallows announce 2023 Asia tour with stops in Singapore and the Philippines

Los Angeles indie rockers Wallows have announced their 2023 Asia tour dates, which will include stops in Singapore and the Philippines among others.

Wallows are set to perform five concerts in Asia as part of their ‘Tell Me That It’s Over’ world tour, starting with a show at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City, the Philippines on February 15. They will then head to Singapore on February 18 for a concert at the Capitol Theatre before travelling to Thailand for a showcase at the Moon Star Studio in Khet Wang Thonglang district in Bangkok on February 20.

Their tour will then take them to YES24 in Gangnam, South Korea on February 22 before ending their Asia run with a concert at The Garden Hall in Tokyo’s Shibuya ward.

Tickets for the Philippines concert are available now via TicketNet at PHP3,550, while tickets for the Singapore showcase can be purchased via BookMyShow at SGD78 and SGD88 starting November 11.

Tickets for the Thailand show will be available starting November 12 at TicketMelon for THB2,200 each, while South Korea’s YES24 are offering tickets via their website at KRW88,000 starting November 15. Tickets for Wallows’ Japan tour date will go on sale this November 21 at JPY8,800 each.

Wallows are currently finishing the Australian leg of their tour, which is set to conclude this November 11 with a performance in Fortitude Valley. Following the conclusion of the Australian leg, the band will head to Europe for a run of shows including stops in the UK, Netherlands, Belgium and France.

The trio’s sophomore album ‘Tell Me That It’s Over’ was released on March 25 and features 10 tracks running the gamut from lo-fi post-punk to early-’90s dance-pop. The album was previewed with the first single, ‘I Don’t Want To Talk’ in September of last year and was followed by ‘Especially You’ earlier this year in February.

Wallows’ 2023 Asia tour dates are:

February 15 – New Frontier Theatre, Quezon City, the Philippines

February 18 – Capitol Theatre, Singapore

February 20 – Moon Star Studio, Bangkok, Thailand

February 22 – YES24 Live Hall, Seoul, Korea

February 24 – The Garden Hall, Tokyo, Japan