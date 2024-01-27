Wanderland Festival reveals full 2024 line-up, including new additions Thundercat and Hwasa

Wanderland Music & Arts Festival in Manila has revealed its full line-up for 2024, including new additions Thundercat and Hwasa. See the complete list of 22 artists below.
Thundercat aka bassist and singer-songwriter Stephen Bruner will headline day 2, performing alongside K-pop idol and MAMAMOO member Hwasa as well as R&B/soul artist (and Maroon 5 member) PJ Morton.
Other notable new additions include French producer-DJ duo Breakbot and Irfane, Aussie producer-DJ duo Cosmo’s Midnight, Filipino rockers Lola Amour (of ‘Raining In Manila’ fame), K-indie band Bosudong Cooler, and guitarist Gabba Santiago (of the band Degs and Gabba, formerly known as Tom’s Story).
They join an existing line-up led by day 1 headliner Jack Johnson and featuring Aussie band Parcels, indie folk artist Novo Amor, Korean rapper Beenzino, Filipino-Japanese pop artist Ena Mori and more.
Wanderland will take place over March 9 and 10 at Filinvest City Events Grounds, Alabang. Tickets are now available via Tickelo at PHP6470 for 1-day passes, PHP8610 for regular 2-day passes and PHP16,100 for 2-day VIP passes. There are also 5-ticket packages and early-entry tickets available.
In other Asian music festival news, Indonesian fests Joyland Bali and Hammersonic began to announce their 2024 line-ups this past week. Artists who’ve just announced Asian tours include RADWIMPS, Arch Enemy and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor.
The full line-up of Wanderland Music & Arts Festival 2024 is:
DAY 1 (MARCH 9):
Jack Johnson
Parcels
Novo Amor
Cosmo’s Midnight
Lola Amour
Beenzino
Gabba
Ena Mori
Jose Miguel
Bird.
Bosudong Cooler
DAY 2 (MARCH 10):
Thundercat
PJ Morton
Hwasa
Breakbot & Irfane
Jeff Bernat
The Walters
Grentperez
Paolo Sandejas
Dwta
Cloudriver
Party Pace