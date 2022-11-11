Phoenix to headline Philippines’ Wanderland 2023

French pop band Phoenix have been confirmed as the first headliner for the Philippines’ Wanderland festival next year.

The announcement was shared on Friday (November 11) via the festival’s social media accounts. While it has not been announced which date the band will perform on, the festival has confirmed that they will play a headline set.

Advertisement

Other acts set to perform at the returning festival have yet to be announced, but can be expected in the lead up to the event. Wanderland Music Festival is currently set to take place on March 4 and 5 at the Filinvest City Event Grounds in Alabang, Metro Manila for its eighth edition and first since 2019.

Passes for the 2023 festival have yet to go on sale, though it has been confirmed that those still holding tickets for postponed 2020 edition will have their tickets honoured at the March event.

Wanderland Festival last took place between 9 and 10 March 2019 at the Filinvest City Event Grounds in Alabang, Metro Manila. It was headlined by Two Door Cinema Club and The Kooks, and also featured a diverse range of regional and international acts such as Honne, SG Lewis, Clairo, Adoy, Mac Ayres, Charlie Lim and Clara Benin.

The festival was initially scheduled to return in 2020 between 7 and 8 March, but was eventually postponed as the COVID-19 pandemic maintained health concerns and prompted multiple artists to withdraw.

Phoenix most recently released their latest album, ‘Alpha Zulu’, on November 4. In a four-star review of the album NME said: “‘Alpha Zulu’ refuses to stand on ceremony with their surroundings; they appreciate the scale, but never abandon their character. It’s like wandering the halls of the band’s own personal gallery, a stroll through time, and a chance to see some of their most glistening pieces yet up close.”