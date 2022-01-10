Wanna One to officially release ‘Beautiful (Part III)’ later this month

Wanna One have confirmed that they will be releasing a new song for the first time since their disbandment.

Today (January 10), a representative for the boyband told South Korean news outlet Sports Kyunghyang that the group will officially release ‘Beautiful (Part III)’ later this month. Wanna One first performed the song at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) in December, where they reunited for the first time in two years.

“Wanna One will be releasing ‘Beautiful (Part III) on January 27,” said the group’s representative. Notably, the release date will also commemorate three years since their final concert together as a group before their disbandment in 2019.

‘Beautiful (Part III)’ serves as a continuation of its predecessors, ‘Beautiful’ and ‘Beautiful (Part II)’, which Wanna One had released in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

In a behind-the-scenes clip of their MAMA performance, several members of the group had shared their excitement for their long-awaited reunion. “Even when we were practicing, the atmosphere was really good, like we had just seen each other yesterday,” said Ong Seong-wu.

“I’m really glad to see the members for the first time in a while,” Park Ji-hoon also shared. Both stars have since established careers as actors and soloists following the disbandment of Wanna One.

Wanna One were originally formed through the second season of Mnet survival reality series Produce 101. The 11-piece group comprised NU’EST singer Lee Min-hyun, AB6IX members Lee Dae-hwi and Park Woojin, CIX’s Bae Jin-young and singers Kang Daniel, Yoon Ji-sung, Ha Sung-woon, Ong Seong-wu, Kim Jae-hwan, Park Ji-hoon and Lai Kuan-lin.