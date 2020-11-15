Want to feature on a Snoop Dogg track? Here’s your chance

Snoop Dogg has announced a new competition open to artists – with the grand prize offering the opportunity to collaborate with the veteran rapper.

The Snoop Song Contest asks applicants to submit their music to an all-star panel of judges, created by Snoop alongside multi-platinum producers Anno Domini and Legion Gabe. The contest is open now, and runs until February 2021.

Kurupt of Tha Dogg Pound, Mistah Fab, KXNG Crooked, Ras Kass, Planet Asia, Killah Priest of Wu-Tang Clan, Smart Rapper artist coach Rob Level and Snoop-affiliated A&R rep M-Eighty are all set to judge the competition.

Other prizes include a home studio makeover, “free beats for life,” cash and more. See more info, register and submit music here.

Earlier this month (November 1), Snoop announced he’ll be releasing a new album called ‘Take It From A G’ in December.

The rapper shared the news on Instagram in a video that features a toy low-rider, decked out in purple and gold L.A. Lakers colours, driving around the streets while an untitled song plays in the background.

Snoop’s new album follows the release of last year’s ‘I Wanna Thank Me’, which includes the track ‘Let Bygones Be Bygones’, where he pays tribute to one-time enemy Suge Knight.

The ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ star also recently criticised Donald Trump by calling him a “racist” who is “disrespecting every colour”.

Snoop told the US president to earn the public’s votes in the lead up to the 2020 US election, which was ultimately won by Joe Biden – despite various protestations and legal challenges from Trump.