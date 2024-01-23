Want to play Glastonbury 2024? The Emerging Talent Competition is now open

Details for the Glastonbury Emerging Talent Competition have been released for 2024 – find all the information below.

The free-to-enter contest gives up-and-coming musicians the chance to play at one of the festival’s main stages.

The winner will also be awarded a £5,000 Talent Development prize from PRS Foundation to help develop their songwriting and performing, while two runners-up will each be awarded a £2,500 PRS Foundation Talent Development prize.

Musicians of any genre can enter the 2024 competition for one week only using the form on the Glastonbury website from 9am GMT, Monday, January 29 until 5pm GMT Monday, February 5.

After the entry period closes, a panel of 30 UK music writers will help compile a longlist of 90 acts. That will be narrowed down to a shortlist of eight artists, with judges including Glastonbury organisers Michael and Emily Eavis, before the live finals in Pilton which will decide the winning act.

Last year’s finalists were: Cordelia Gartside, EVA, FFSYTHO?!, Naomi Kimpenu, N’famady Kouyaté, The Love Buzz, and NME 100 stars for 2022: Prima Queen and VLURE.

The festival welcomes entries from disabled artists, who they say will be supported to ensure they are not disadvantaged by the process.

“At a time when it’s not always easy for acts to get their foot on the ladder, we’re really happy to be able to offer this opportunity for rising artists,” said Emily Eavis in a press statement. “So many amazing acts have been showcased by the Emerging Talent Competition over the years – and, as with the Festival, we welcome artists from all musical genres. I’m really excited to hear what 2024’s entries bring. It’s free to enter, so it definitely can’t hurt to give it a go!”

Michelle Escoffery, President of the PRS Members’ Council said the competition “provides an exciting and unique platform for artists and bands to gain major exposure with new audiences and industry leaders, as well as the opportunity to win talent development prize money to elevate their music careers”.

Joe Frankland, CEO, PRS Foundation added that the “huge amount of talent this competition unearths each year is incredible” and demonstrates “the wealth of exciting artists coming through across the UK”.

Last year’s winner was Guinea-born, Cardiff-based Kouyaté, who told NME of the accolade: “I feel like I’m dreaming.

“This is my first ever award in my musical career and I’m so glad it’s this as well. It’s a massive pleasure for the festival to offer me this opportunity. I’m feeling amazing.”

In a press statement, Kouyaté said winning the competition meant that he could “take the next steps to further my career”.

You can find all the information about Glastonbury 2024, including how to get tickets in the re-sale, here.