War Child re-release classic albums to raise money for children in Ukraine, Afghanistan and more

War Child have re-released several classic albums to help raise money for children whose lives are affected by ongoing conflicts in areas like Ukraine and Afghanistan.

They’re re-releasing, ‘1 Love’, ‘Hope’, ‘Help! A Day In The Life’ and ‘War Child Presents Heroes’ via War Childs Records.

The albums are available on limited black, yellow and red vinyl for the first time from today (April 8) and can be ordered here.

All proceeds from the sale will go towards supporting children whose lives have been affected by war in areas such as Ukraine and Afghanistan.

The classic albums, released between 2002 and 2009 feature artists including Paul McCartney, David Bowie, Coldplay, Radiohead, Gorillaz, Manic Street Preachers, Beck, Oasis, Lily Allen, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and many more.

In a statement, War Child said: “By purchasing these classic albums fans are supporting War Child to reach children in Ukraine and conflict zones around the world and give them the vital protection, education and psychosocial support they require.”

‘1 Love’ was first released in 2002 in collaboration with NME to mark 50 years of the magazine. Artists picked their favourite tracks to cover for the record, and it included Muse covering ‘House Of The Rising Sun’ by The Animals and The Prodigy covering The Specials’ ‘Ghost Town’.

In 2003, ‘Hope’ was released in collaboration with The Daily Mirror as a response to the Iraq war. In just three weeks, artists covered an array of tracks including George Michael covering Don McLean’s ‘The Grave’ and New Order covering Jimmy Cliff’s ‘Vietnam’.

You can see the full track listings of all the albums below.

In a statement about the re-releases, Rich Clarke, Head of War Child Records said: “We are delighted to make this fantastic collection of music available to a new generation of fans and get these incredible songs, donated through the generosity of the artist community, raising vital funds for War Child’s life saving work again.

“There are some amazing tracks that haven’t been heard for decades like George Michael’s cover of Don McLean’s ‘The Grave’ or Lily Allen covering ‘Straight to Hell’ with Mick Jones on guitar and backing vocals. We’re incredibly proud to put these important albums out on vinyl for the first time with limited black, yellow and red releases.

“The need for War Child’s work has never been greater – 10.7 million children in Ukraine are living in a terrifying crisis, and millions more across the world are still in need of critical support because of conflict. By purchasing one of these limited edition vinyl releases you can help make a difference.”



‘1 Love’ track list

Side A

Starsailor – ‘All Or Nothing’

Feeder – ‘The Power Of Love’

Sugababes – ‘Killer’

Muse – ‘House Of The Rising Sun’



Side B

Stereophonics – ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’

Faithless and Dido – ‘Dub Be Good To Me’

Oasis – ‘Merry Christmas Everybody’

Elbow – ‘Something In The Air’



Side C

The Reelists ft. Ms Dynamite – ‘Back To Life (However Do You Want Me)’

Manic Street Preachers – ‘Out Of Time’

Badly Drawn Boy and Jools Holland & His Rhythm and Blues Orchestra – ‘Come On Eileen’

The Prodigy – ‘Ghost Town’



Side D

Jimmy Eat World – ‘Firestarter’

Darius – ‘Pretty Flamingos’

More Fire Crew ft Gabrielle – ‘Dreams’

McAlmont and Butler – ‘Back For Good’



‘Hope’ track list

Side A

Travis – ‘The Beautiful Occupation’

Avril Lavigne – ‘Knockin On Heaven’s Door’

Paul McCartney – ‘Calico Skies’

David Bowie – ‘Everyone Says ‘Hi’ (METRO Mix)’

George Michael – ‘The Grave’



Side B

Ronan Keating – ‘In The Ghetto’

Beverly Knight – ‘Love’s In Need Of Love Today’

Moby – ‘Nearer’

New Order – ‘Vietnam’



Side C

Basement Jaxx ft Yellowman – ‘Love Is The Answer’

Spiritualized – ‘Hold On (War Child Mix)’

The Charlatans – ‘You Gotta Have Peace’

Beth Orton – ‘Ooh Child’



Side D

Tom McRae – ‘Border Song’

Billy Bragg – ‘The Wolf Covers It’s Tracks’

Yusuf Islam – ‘Peace Train’

‘Help! A Day In The Life’ track list

Side A

Coldplay – ‘How You See The World No. 2’

Razorlight – ‘Kirby’s House’

Radiohead – ‘I Want None Of This’

Keane and Faultline – ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’

Emmanuel Jal – ‘Gua’



Side B

Gorillaz – ‘Hong Kong’

Manic Street Preachers – ‘Leviathan’

Kaiser Chiefs – ‘I Heard It Through The Grapevine’

Damien Rice – ‘Cross-Eyed Bear’



Side C

The Magic Numbers – ‘Gone Are The Days’

Tinariwen – ‘Cler Achel’

The Coral – ‘It Was Nothing’

Mylo – ‘Mars Needs Women’

Maximo Park – ‘Wasteland’



Side D

Elbow – ‘Snowball’

Bloc Party – ‘The Present’

Hard Fi – ‘Help Me Please’

The Go! Team – ‘Phantom Broadcast’

Babyshambles – ‘From Bollywood To Battersea’



‘War Child Presents Heroes’ track list

Side A

Beck – ‘Leopard Skin Pillbox Hat’

Scissor Sisters – ‘Do The Strand’

Lily Allen ft Mick Jones – ‘Straight To Hell’



Side B

Elbow – ‘Running To Stand Still’

TV On The Radio – ‘Heroes’

Hot Chip – ‘Transmission’



Side C

The Kooks – ‘Victoria’

Estelle – ‘Superstition’

Rufus Wainwright – ‘Medley From Brian Wilson’s Smile’

Peaches – ‘Search And Destroy’



Side D

The Hold Steady – ‘Atlantic City’

The Like – ‘You Belong To Me’

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Sheena Is A Punk Rocker’

Franz Ferdinand – ‘Call Me’