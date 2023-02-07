Wargasm drummer shares video of drum monitor catching fire at Japanese festival

Wargasm‘s drummer has posted a clip of the moment his drum monitor caught fire during a festival show in Japan.

Adam Breeze, who plays live with the London rock duo that comprises Milkie Way and Sam Matlock, shared a video of him alerting technicians to the blaze during their set at Nagoya’s Blarefest over the weekend (February 4-5).

Reflecting on what he called an “INSANE and inspiring trip to Nagoya”, Breeze showed fans how he managed to continue drumming while fire was spreading behind him at the band’s one-off festival gig. It was eventually put out and the band finished their set safely.

“A @thisiswargasmuk weekend in Japan! 🇯🇵 🔥🤟🥁♥️🌺 A short but INSANE and inspiring trip to Nagoya, Japan to play a one off festival show! From burning stage monitors to tranquil castle visits! 🔥🏯🔥 ありがとう Japan! See you soon 🇯🇵 ♥️ 🇯🇵,” Breeze wrote in the video caption on his Instagram.

The clip of Breeze’s burning monitor has since gone viral on TikTok with more than 4.5million views. One person commented, “Fire ? Yeah bro this is lit 🔥🔥”, while another pointed to the delayed response from technicians: “christ you need a more switched on crew.”

Meanwhile, last year Wargasm covered ’00s pop classic ‘Something Kinda Ooooh’ by Girls Aloud.

Released exclusively via Amazon Music, Wargasm’s cover stayed true to the original song that was released in 2006 for the pop group’s greatest hits album, ‘The Sound Of Girls Aloud’.

The cover capped off a busy year for Wargasm, punctuated by the release of ‘Explicit: The Mixxxtape’. The record arrived last September via Republic and featured singles including ‘Salma Hayek’, ‘D.R.I.L.D.O.’ and ‘Fukstar’.