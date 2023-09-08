Wargasm team up with Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst on ‘Bang Ya Head’

Wargasm have released their latest single ‘Bang Ya Head’ which features Limp Bizkit‘s frontman Fred Durst.

‘Bang Ya Head’ is the second single to be shared from the London rock duo – comprised of Milkie Way and Sam Matlock’s– forthcoming debut LP ‘Venom’. It follows their first single, ‘Do It So Good’.

Speaking of the track in a press release, Matlock said: “When I was working in bars it always drove me insane how much it costs us to live, and how little money we make. The world’s going fucking crazy and everything’s getting so expensive – how the fuck are we meant to buy a life? It’s just this nightmare cycle until you get lucky. Like banging your head against a brick wall over and over and over – you bang your head until you break your fucking neck.”

Advertisement

He continued: “We took that energy and put it onto a guitar at our friend’s house in LA, then a microphone in a bathroom somewhere so the neighbors weren’t too pissed off, then we asked the one and only Fred Durst if he wanted to join in and he did – now we have this monstrosity. We’ve been waiting so damn long for you to hear this.”

The duo have previously served as opening support for Limp Bizkit on the European leg of their ‘Still Sucks’ tour. ‘Bang Ya Head’ features a nod to Bizkit’s classic track ‘My Generation’ with the warning, “You’re in the jungle punk!”

Wargasm’s forthcoming debut LP ‘Venom’ is set for release on October 27. Pre-order it here.

Speaking to Kerrang, the band have described the album as “heavy, melodic, disgusting, honest, sexy,” adding: “Everything this band has experimented with since our inception has been pinned down on the anvil and hammered into shape, thrown at the wall, beaten into a more fucked up shape and gone back onto the anvil.”

The duo will be hitting the road with Corey Taylor, Royal Blood and Babymetal as well as their own headlining gigs. Visit here for tickets and check out the full list of dates.

Advertisement

Wargasm Tour Dates:

SEPTEMBER

9 – Andrew Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, OH*

12 – The Wellmont Theatre, Montclair, NJ*

13 – House of Blues, Boston, MA*

15 – The Dome, Wallingford,CT*

16 – The Paramount, Huntington, NY*

18 – House of Blues, Myrtle Beach,SC*

21 – Mars Music Hall, Huntsville, AL*

22 – Louder Than Life Festival, Louisville, KY

24 – House of Blues, Houston, TX*

25 – House of Blues, Dallas, TX*

27 – Revel, Albuquerque, NM*

28 – Marquee Theatre, Tempe, AZ*

29 – Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, NV*

OCTOBER

1 – House of Blues, San Diego, CA*

3 – Riverside Municipal Auditorium Riverside, CA*

5 – The Wiltern, Los Angeles,CA*

7 – Aftershock Festival, Sacramento, CA

NOVEMBER

8 – 1865, Southampton, UK%

9 – Rock City, Nottingham,UK%

10 – Ulster Sports Club, Belfast, UK%

11 – Opium Rooms, Dublin, IE %

14 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo, IN#

15 – Annexet, Stockholm, SE#

16 – Amager Bio, Copenhagen,DK#

18 – Sporthalle, Hamburg, DE#

19 – Verti Music Hall, Berlin, DE#

21 – Palladium, Cologne, DE#

23 – Gasometer, Vienna, AT#

24 – Zenith, Munich, DE#

25 – La Laterie, Strasbourg, FR#

DECEMBER

1 – Stadthalle, Offenbach, DE#

3 – O13, Tilburg, NL#

4 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, BE#

6 – L’Olympia, Paris, FR#

7 – Esch-zur-Alzette, Luxembourge, LB#

8 – Frabrique, Milan, IT#

9 – The Mill, Birmingham, UK%

12 – SWG3, Glasgow, UK%

13 – O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK%

14 – SWX, Bristol, UK%

15 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London, UK%

*Supporting Corey Taylor

^Supporting Royal Blood

#Supporting Babymetal

%Wargasm Headline Shows

Earlier this year, Wargasm‘s drummer posted a clip of the moment his drum monitor caught fire during a festival show in Japan.

Adam Breeze, who plays live with the rock duo shared a video of him alerting technicians to the blaze during their set at Nagoya’s Blarefest over the weekend (February 4-5).

Reflecting on what he called an “INSANE and inspiring trip to Nagoya”, Breeze showed fans how he managed to continue drumming while fire was spreading behind him at the band’s one-off festival gig. It was eventually put out and the band finished their set safely.