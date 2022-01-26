After sharing a new single called ‘Champion’ on BBC Radio 6 Music this morning (January 26), Warpaint have now announced full details of their fourth album ‘Radiant Like This’.

The Los Angeles four-piece’s new album will come out on May 6, and follows their 2021 single ‘Lilys’, which won’t appear on the album.

The band say their new single ‘Champion’ is about “being a champion to oneself and for others,” adding: “We are all in this together, life is too short not to strive for excellence in all that we do.”

Listen to ‘Champion’ below.

Speaking to NME last April about their forthcoming new album, Warpaint’s Theresa Wayman shared some details about the record’s subject matter.

“There’s a song from my higher self to my lower self on there, and a song about not needing to have anchors to anything,” Wayman said.

See the tracklist and artwork for ‘Radiant Like’ this below. The album can be pre-ordered here.

1. ‘Champion’

2. ‘Hips’

3. ‘Hard To Tell You’

4. ‘Stevie’

5. ‘Like Sweetness’

6. ‘Trouble’

7. ‘Proof’

8. ‘Altar’

9. ‘Melting’

10. ‘Send Nudes’

Following the album’s release, Warpaint are set to head out on a UK and European headline tour this summer, ending with a set at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound.

See the full list of dates below.

MAY

11 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

12 – Albert Hall, Manchester

13 – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow

14 – National Stadium, Dublin

17 – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

18 – The Roundhouse, London

20 – Huxleys, Berlin, Germany

21 – Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany

22 – Fabrik, Hamburg, Germany

24 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

26 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

28 – Progresja Music Zone, Warsaw, Poland

JUNE

3 – Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain