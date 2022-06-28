Warren Hue announces “first tour ever” of North America this October

Warren Hue has announced a tour of North America this October.

The Indonesian rapper took to social media to announce the dates for the ‘Boy Of The Year’ tour, which also happens to be his “first tour ever”. The tour will consist of six shows over nine days. Chasu, a South Korean producer and frequent collaborator of Hue’s, will also perform on the tour as a special guest.

Check out the complete list of tour dates below.

The tour will kick off in Los Angeles on October 20 at the Roxy Theatre and will include stops at New York’s Sob’s, Toronto’s Velvet Underground and Vancouver’s Fortune Sound Club before wrapping at Brick & Mortar in San Francisco on October 28.

Tickets to the tour are scheduled to go on sale on Tuesday (June 28) at 10am local time. Find more details here.

Hue most recently released the single ‘Handsome’ last Friday (June 24). The track serves as the latest preview of Hue’s upcoming album, ‘Boy Of The Year’, and received a music video you can see below.

‘Boy Of The Year’ has yet to receive a release date but will be arriving “very shortly”, according to the rapper, who said in June that the “album is 99.5% done”. The album will include previously released singles ‘W’, ‘WEST’ and ‘RUNAWAY W ME’.

In an interview with NME earlier this year, Hue said that he would be exploring new sounds on ‘Boy Of The Year’. “There’s some personal moments on this album, and some sounds that I’ve never touched before this album,” he said.

Warren Hue has also featured in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list for Asia this year, bagged the Best Song By An Asian Artist award for his debut 88rising single ‘Omomo Punk’ at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, and was named a member of the NME 100 list for 2022.

The dates for Warren Hue’s North American ‘Boy Of The Year’ tour are:

OCTOBER

Thursday 20 – The Roxy Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

Friday 21 – Subterranean – Chicago, IL

Saturday 22 – Sob’s – New York, NY

Tuesday 25 – Velvet Underground – Toronto, ON

Wednesday 26 – Fortune Sound Club – Vancouver, BC

Thursday 28 – Brick & Mortar – San Francisco, CA