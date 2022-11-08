Warren Hue drops sixth ‘BOTY’ freestyle, ‘TWENTY’

Warren Hue has released ‘TWENTY (BOTYFREESTYLE #6)’, the sixth instalment of his ongoing ‘BOTY’ freestyle series.

The freestyle track was released today (November 8) on Warren Hue’s official YouTube channel. Produced by longtime Korean collaborator Chasu, the freestyle features Warren spitting breathless, braggadocious bars about his ever-increasing fame. The video, directed by XAMNIL, sees Warren performing the verses in multiple locations, from a concert stage, to subway platforms and even an Asian supermarket.

Watch Warren Hue performing ‘TWENTY (BOTYFREESTYLE #6)’ below.

In addition to the freestyle, 88rising has also released a new clip of Warren Hue performing live renditions of ‘OK WORD!’ and ‘I$$EY’ – off the Indonesian rapper’s 88rising debut ‘BOY OF THE YEAR’ – in collaboration with automobile company Honda. Also released today, the flashy clip – directed by Natalie Johns – features Warren performing the tracks consecutively in a white room surrounded by dancers clad in multicoloured outfits.

Watch the energetic clip below.

Both videos support the album cycle of the rapper’s recent full-length, ‘BOY OF THE YEAR’, which was released in July. The LP was previewed by singles ‘W’, which features yvngchris and ‘HANDSOME’, which was released in June. Awarding the album four stars, NME’s Rhian Daly highlighted Warren’s undeniable potential, noting: “Still, the album offers up an incredibly exciting prospect: a young artist, far from his peak, already making undeniably great work. ‘Boy Of The Year’? The title is Warren Hue’s to lose.”

The ‘BOTY’ freestyles are an ongoing series of releases the rapper has been sporadically dropping out of order throughout the ‘BOY OF THE YEAR’ album cycle. The first of the freestyles appears on the LP, while freestyles ‘#3’ and ‘#2’ were released in February and July respectively. The remaining freestyles (including ‘#7’) were released on Warren’s Soundcloud between April and May.