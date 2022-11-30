Watch Warren Hue get chased through a desert in ‘BOY OF THE YEAR’ music video

88rising rapper Warren Hue is back with a glitchy music video for ‘BOY OF THE YEAR,’ the closing track off his debut album of the same name.

The visual premiered today (November 30) and features the artist getting chased through the desert, driving a race car, and holding a golden trophy. It follows his latest collaboration with Honda, where he details his journey of moving from Indonesia to Los Angeles as well as a number of freestyles released in support of the album.

The rapper is set to make his homecoming this weekend (December 3 and 4) at Head In The Clouds Jakarta alongside fellow Indonesian 88rising acts NIKI and Rich Brian. He will also be joined by local rapper BAP. and metal trio Voice of Baceprot. Next week, he makes his Philippine debut at the inaugural edition of Head In The Clouds Manila at the SM Festival Grounds in Paranaque, Metro Manila.

Warren Hue’s debut record, ‘BOY OF THE YEAR’ was released via 88rising in July of this year. In NME’s four-star review of the album, Rhian Daly wrote: “As one of the most accomplished debuts in recent memory, ‘Boy Of The Year’ fully justifies the belief its creator has in himself and then some, feeling like the work of a very special young artist who is overflowing with ideas.”