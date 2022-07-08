Warren Hue confirms July release for ‘Boy Of The Year’ album

Indonesian 88rising rapper Warren Hue has announced the release date for his upcoming album, ‘Boy Of The Year’.

Hue took to social media to confirm its release date on Friday (July 8). Per his post, the album is set to arrive on streaming platforms later this month on July 29. Further information surrounding the album including its complete tracklisting and collaborators have yet to be announced.

Hue served up the album’s latest preview in late June with the release of his latest single, ‘HANDSOME’. It marks the fourth track off of ‘Boy Of The Year’ to be released following ‘W’, ‘WEST’ and ‘RUNAWAY W ME’.

In an interview with NME earlier this year, Hue said that he would be exploring new sounds on ‘Boy Of The Year’. “There’s some personal moments on this album, and some sounds that I’ve never touched before this album,” he said.

Warren Hue has also featured in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list for Asia this year, bagged the Best Song By An Asian Artist award for his debut 88rising single ‘Omomo Punk’ at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, and was named a member of the NME 100 list for 2022.

Warren Hue recently announced his “first tour ever” of North America this October. The six-stop tour will kick off in Los Angeles on October 20 at the Roxy Theatre and will include stops at New York’s Sob’s, Toronto’s Velvet Underground and Vancouver’s Fortune Sound Club before wrapping at Brick & Mortar in San Francisco on October 28. Tickets and more information can be obtained here.